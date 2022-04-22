WWE shares update on Bron Breakker after Joe Gacy's attack

WWE has shared an update on the health of NXT Champion Bron Breakker following an incident on Tuesday's show.

Breakker is involved in an ongoing storyline with Joe Gacy after the latter kidnapped and locked up Breakker's father, Rick Steiner. He then stole Steiner's Hall of Fame, putting the champ on notice. On the latest edition of NXT, Breakker managed to get the ring back from Gacy, but the latter threw him from a platform.

WWE has now shared an update on Bron. In a tweet, WWE confirmed that the medical status of the NXT Champion is still unknown, questioning whether or not he'll be cleared to compete at NXT: Spring Breakin'.

"UPDATE: The medical status of @bronbreakkerwwe remains uncertain after @JoeGacy's attack on #WWENXT. Breakker has not disclosed any information as of Thursday which raises questions on if he will be cleared to defend his NXT Title at #NXTSpringBreakin on Tuesday May 3."

Bron Breakker will defend his title at NXT: Spring Breakin'

To get his father's Hall of Fame ring back, Breakker will put his NXT Championship on the line against Joe Gacy.

The match, should Breakker be cleared to compete, is set to take place at NXT: Spring Breakin' on May 7th. It is also Joe Gacy's first title match in the company.

The match will also mark Breakker's second NXT Title defense since recapturing the title on the RAW after WrestleMania. The first one was against GUNTHER in the Austrian's final NXT match.

