WWE: Shawn Michaels fears losing 28-year-old star to Hollywood

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently disclosed that he is worried about Hollywood snatching a 28-year-old star from the NXT brand because of his excellent on-screen character portrayal.

The star in question is Tony D'Angelo, the head honcho of the stable called, The Family, and his gimmick acts like the powerful mafia boss, known as The Don of NXT. The 28-year-old star is set to lock horns against Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship at Stand & Deliver event at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on April 6, 2024.

The Heartbreak Kid recently didn't shy about giving props to The Family member. Shawn Michaels showered Tony D'Angelo with praise on the Busted Open Radio podcast, gushing about the former NXT Tag Team Champion's commitment to his "Don" character.

The 58-year-old WWE legend even joked that Angelo might get snatched by Hollywood to play a mob boss in a movie. Michaels said:

"Tony [D'Angelo] is somebody that, from the beginning, he jumped in 110% into that character and has done a fantastic job. I’ve got to be honest, things that worry me about Tony D’Angelo is somebody from Hollywood giving him a call and losing him to play the next mob boss because he does such a fantastic job," said Michaels. [H/T: Fightful]

WWE star revealed he pushes for a WrestleMania match with Shawn Michaels every year

Ahead of WrestleMania 40, the former Universal Champion Kevin Owens mentioned that he is trying to get a blockbuster match with Shawn Michaels. The Prizefighter has had his 'Mania moments by sharing the ring with legendary WWE names such as, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Chris Jericho, and Shane McMahon.

During a recent appearance on Fanatics Live stream, KO shared that he wants the Heartbreak Kid to come out of retirement and face him at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"I keep bothering Shawn Michaels every year to come back. He just won't. He's so nice about it every year. This year, I texted him, he didn't answer me for two months, and then when he answered me, it was to say, 'Well, I know I'm a little late, but I just had shoulder surgery, so I don't think it's happening.' You could've said no two months ago, you didn't have to get cut for it," said Owens, joking about WWE Hall of Famer's surgery.

As of now, the 39-year-old WWE star will face Logan Paul and Randy Orton in a triple-threat match for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 40. Only time will tell if Shawn Michaels returns to the in-ring competition for one more match against Kevin Owens.

