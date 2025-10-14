WWE shockingly set to break 24 year tradition 

It has been a hectic year for WWE, with the move to Netflix in January, the recent ESPN deal, the WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia announcement, and their recent weekend in Australia.The company is set for a short stint in Japan at present, but it seems that with the year slowly coming to a close, the company could be set to break a 24-year-long tradition.With Survivor Series set to feature the traditional War Games match and Saturday Night's Main Event set to be focused on John Cena, it seems that 2025 could be the first year since 2001 that there will be no Hell in a Cell match.CM Punk and Drew McIntyre collided at Bad Blood last year inside Hell in a Cell, but it seems that since their collision, there has been no feud on the same level that has needed the deciding factor of the cage.The annual Hell in a Cell Pay-per-view was one way of ensuring that the structure was a yearly event, but now that Triple H has removed that from the calendar, it seems that there will only be Hell in a Cell matches when needed.Will WWE push for a Hell in a Cell match at Saturday Night's Main Event?At this point, there could be a Hell in a Cell match between Damian Priest and Aleister Black if WWE wanted to go down that route, since there was interference in their Last Man Standing match, and their feud is far from over.The Hell in a Cell match is the one that ends all feuds and wouldn't happen off the cuff on an episode of SmackDown, but it's whether or not WWE can hold out with their match until December, or if they allow it to happen at Survivor Series instead.