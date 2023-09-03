WWE show Becky Lynch's rumoured next opponent during Steel Cage match at Payback

WWE might have revealed Becky Lynch's next rumoured opponent during her Steel Cage match at Payback.

Tiffany Stratton has suddenly found herself on a meteoric rise as of late, becoming the new NXT Women's Champion. This has put her in a league of her own, and she is beaming with confidence.

Stratton hasn't backed down from taking shots at anyone she wants. She has even taken shots at Becky Lynch, which resulted in the former RAW Women's Champion teasing a potential match between the two of them.

Tonight, WWE Payback kicked off from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. One of the biggest matches on the card has been the Steel Cage match between Lynch and Trish Stratus.

As the match was about to start, Tiffany Stratton was shown sitting at ringside with her NXT title. This could've been WWE indicating that a rivalry is about to start between Stratton and Lynch, and the NXT Women's Champion could've been scouting her future opponent.

It looks like the seeds are being planted each week, for a match between Lynch and Stratton. It will be interesting what happens if these two face each other in the ring.

