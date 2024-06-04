WWE should sign 33-year-old former world champion, says Matt Morgan

TNA legend Matt Morgan recently addressed the possibility of WWE signing one of the stars of his former promotion. He claimed the 33-year-old has the skills needed to become a superstar.

The wrestler in question is Alexander Hammerstone. The Arizona native started his career about a decade ago and has competed in several promotions, winning many titles, including the MLW World Heavyweight Championship. Earlier this year, the powerhouse signed with TNA.

Over the past few years, Hammerstone has participated in several WWE tryouts. However, the company did not sign him. On the Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan disclosed that he believes the Stamford-based company should sign the TNA star:

"[WWE should sign Hammerstone.] I would. He's got a great physique, great look, he's great in the ring," he said. [1:19:35 - 1:19:40]

Booker T would also like to see Alexander Hammerstone in WWE

Hall of Famer Booker T has also been vocal about his desire to see Alexander Hammerstone receive a shot in the Stamford-based company. On his Hall of Famer podcast, the 6-time world champion stated that the 33-year-old "covers all those bases."

Although he confessed to not seeing much of Hammerstone's work, Booker T revealed that he would like WWE to give the TNA star an opportunity:

"Hammerstone, that dude right there, I would like to see him get a shot. I really would. I really would like to see that guy get a shot. I think he covers all those bases, he checks off all of those boxes. I haven’t seen a whole lot of his work or anything like that. I would love to see that guy get a shot," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

The Stamford-based company currently has a partnership with TNA. TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace participated in the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year. She recently made another surprising appearance on NXT to challenge Roxanne Perez for her NXT Women's Champion at NXT Battleground. It would be interesting to see if other TNA stars, including Alexander Hammerstone, will appear on NXT.

