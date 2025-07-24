WWE has "significant plans" for 32-year-old star after recent involvement with Stephanie McMahon (Exclusive)

Stephanie McMahon has been present on the podcasting scene, but she also recently made a return at WWE Evolution. The company reportedly has significant plans for the star who was involved with her.On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC reported that WWE has significant plans for the 32-year-old RAW star, Stephanie Vaquer. The former NXT Women's Champion was briefly involved with Stephanie McMahon post-match, where the latter interviewed her following the incredible victory in the Women's Battle Royal.According to JeoyVotes, the decision to put Stephanie Vaquer alongside Stephanie McMahon was intentional, as it was meant to signify her status as a future player. WWE reportedly has &quot;significant plans&quot; for the 32-year-old Vaquer this fall, and this includes a promotional push. To add to that, WWE has reportedly given Vaquer inputs about changes to her overall appearance. Her signature horns are expected to stay and be a key part of her look.Jelly Roll told Stephanie McMahon the incredible story of his upcoming WWE in-ring debut.Jelly Roll is set to make his in-ring debut for WWE at SummerSlam 2025, where he will team up with the legendary Randy Orton to face Logan Paul &amp; Drew McIntyre in a tag team match.He spoke to Stephanie McMahon on the What's Your Story podcast and gave an interesting insight into the inner workings of the match.Jelly Roll told Stephanie McMahon that the desire to step into the ring started last year at SummerSlam 2024 when he hit Austin Theory with a chokeslam. Following this, he spoke to Triple H backstage and asked him whether he could have a match if he lost 100 pounds. The Game agreed, and it was game on for Jelly Roll, who was on a mission.He revealed that by the time WrestleMania 41 rolled around this past April, he was 75 pounds down. Triple H noticed this change and told him as much before the topic of a SummerSlam match was brought up:&quot;Circle back around WrestleMania this year; I'm down about another 75. You know what I'm saying? Paul's like, 'Dude, you're looking good.' I was like, 'Am I looking match-ready?'. And Paul goes, 'You're really close, man.' And I was like, 'What about SummerSlam?'. He was like, 'You do your part, we'll do ours.' It really became a North Star for my journey two years ago when I started the process,&quot; he addedRandy Orton has had huge praise for his tag team partner, stating on Jimmy Kimmel Live that he has never seen anybody work this hard in the ring to get into the world of WWE. He also added that Jelly Roll has exceeded WWE's expectations of him in-ring-wise.It's a huge statement to make, and those who are aware of Orton's comments will be keeping their hopes up in terms of what Jelly Roll can do. Hopefully, his experience of being on the big stage musically will translate to a great performance in the ring at SummerSlam 2025.Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use this exclusive, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.