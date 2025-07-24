  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE has "significant plans" for 32-year-old star after recent involvement with Stephanie McMahon (Exclusive)

WWE has "significant plans" for 32-year-old star after recent involvement with Stephanie McMahon (Exclusive)

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jul 24, 2025 16:38 GMT
From Evolution 2025 (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)
From Evolution 2025 (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)

Stephanie McMahon has been present on the podcasting scene, but she also recently made a return at WWE Evolution. The company reportedly has significant plans for the star who was involved with her.

Ad

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC reported that WWE has significant plans for the 32-year-old RAW star, Stephanie Vaquer. The former NXT Women's Champion was briefly involved with Stephanie McMahon post-match, where the latter interviewed her following the incredible victory in the Women's Battle Royal.

According to JeoyVotes, the decision to put Stephanie Vaquer alongside Stephanie McMahon was intentional, as it was meant to signify her status as a future player. WWE reportedly has "significant plans" for the 32-year-old Vaquer this fall, and this includes a promotional push. To add to that, WWE has reportedly given Vaquer inputs about changes to her overall appearance. Her signature horns are expected to stay and be a key part of her look.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Jelly Roll told Stephanie McMahon the incredible story of his upcoming WWE in-ring debut.

Jelly Roll is set to make his in-ring debut for WWE at SummerSlam 2025, where he will team up with the legendary Randy Orton to face Logan Paul & Drew McIntyre in a tag team match.

He spoke to Stephanie McMahon on the What's Your Story podcast and gave an interesting insight into the inner workings of the match.

Ad
Ad

Jelly Roll told Stephanie McMahon that the desire to step into the ring started last year at SummerSlam 2024 when he hit Austin Theory with a chokeslam. Following this, he spoke to Triple H backstage and asked him whether he could have a match if he lost 100 pounds. The Game agreed, and it was game on for Jelly Roll, who was on a mission.

He revealed that by the time WrestleMania 41 rolled around this past April, he was 75 pounds down. Triple H noticed this change and told him as much before the topic of a SummerSlam match was brought up:

Ad
"Circle back around WrestleMania this year; I'm down about another 75. You know what I'm saying? Paul's like, 'Dude, you're looking good.' I was like, 'Am I looking match-ready?'. And Paul goes, 'You're really close, man.' And I was like, 'What about SummerSlam?'. He was like, 'You do your part, we'll do ours.' It really became a North Star for my journey two years ago when I started the process," he added
Ad

Randy Orton has had huge praise for his tag team partner, stating on Jimmy Kimmel Live that he has never seen anybody work this hard in the ring to get into the world of WWE. He also added that Jelly Roll has exceeded WWE's expectations of him in-ring-wise.

It's a huge statement to make, and those who are aware of Orton's comments will be keeping their hopes up in terms of what Jelly Roll can do. Hopefully, his experience of being on the big stage musically will translate to a great performance in the ring at SummerSlam 2025.

Ad

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use this exclusive, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

A top professional wrestler opened up on Goldberg HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications