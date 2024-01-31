WWE signing current champion after an impressive performance at Royal Rumble last Saturday should happen, urges Booker T

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T urged the company to sign the TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace.

Grace surprisingly appeared at the Royal Rumble premium live event last Saturday. She entered the Women's Royal Rumble match at number five and lasted over 19 minutes before getting eliminated by Bianca Belair. Many fans and experts praised the 27-year-old's performance.

During a recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, a fan suggested to Booker T that WWE should sign Grace. The current NXT color commentator agreed:

"Hey man, I think they should [sign Grace]. But right now I think she's still under contract with TNA. Hopefully, they can make some kind of a deal were she could still work... I don't know. This TNA deal seems like it's, you know, something that's really, you know, real," he said. [1:30:51 - 1:31:06]

Another wrestling veteran hopes WWE realized Jordynne Grace's talent

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan praised Jordynne Grace's performance in the Women's Royal Rumble match. Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, he hoped the promotion realized the 27-year-old's talent.

He claimed the company's officials should ask themselves why they were not doing their best to sign her:

"She screams superstar, Jordynne Grace. I hope that WWE had to have seen what everybody else saw, her in the ring with the other women, and going why is she not under contract? Why we're not buying her a house, a car, whatever we have to do to get her here? Because she looked that good," he said.

Grace had several exciting spots with top superstars, including Naomi and Bianca Belair, during the Women's Royal Rumble match.

