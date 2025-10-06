WWE Signs 2 Huge New Stars After The Undertaker Loses Championship

  • home icon
By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Oct 06, 2025 03:52 GMT
Triple H has two huge new stars to book (Credit: WWE.com)
Triple H has two huge new stars to book (Credit: WWE.com)

WWE has now signed two huge new stars to the roster. They got their contracts soon after The Undertaker lost his own championship.

On Season 1 of Legends and Future Greats, The Undertaker was able to become the new WWE LFG Champion in the finale. Heading into the second season, he was the favorite once again. However, he has now lost the title, even though his two rookies, Dani Sekelsky and Shiloh Hill won the finals of the season.

The second season of LFG came to an end tonight and a new LFG Champion was crowned in the form of Michelle McCool. Her rookie Penina Tuilaepa was the runner up, and all of ther rookies together got the most standout points, giving her the title.

However, WWE has now signed two new stars in the form of Sekelsky and Hill. Thanks to winning the finals of the second season of LFG, they were given new NXT contracts.

As the head of creative, it remains to be seen how Triple H uses them now that they are signed to the company. On NXT, they will be booked by Shawn Michaels, who has become quite familiar with them over the course of the competition.

The Undertaker has become a key part of WWE once again

While the Undertaker may be retired from active competition at the moment, the star has become a critical part of WWE today.

Not only is he present as part of the show for LFG, but he has also made an appearance on NXT recently. On top of that, his podcast with his wife Michelle McCool, also brings in viewers on the YouTube channel.

On top of that, the star is critical in AAA, helping the creative of WWE's newly acquired company, and working backstage. He was present at the most recent one as well.

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Edited by Anirban Banerjee
