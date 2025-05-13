WWE slammed by wrestling veteran for huge mistakes with Rusev & Aleister Black (Exclusive)

Rusev and Aleister Black returned to WWE on the post-WrestleMania editions of RAW and SmackDown, respectively. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo slammed WWE for major mistakes made with the two recently returned stars.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, host Dr. Chris Featherstone went into a deep dive about what he and Vince Russo perceived as underwhelming returns for Aleister Black and Rusev. Referencing the iconic vignettes featuring "Mr. Perfect" Curt Hennig in the 1990s, they discussed how impactful those character-building moments were even three decades later.

Vince Russo said that it's ridiculous to think that fans are going to remember Rusev squashing Otis or Aleister Black taking out The Miz. He compared it to the likes of Mr. Perfect and Ted Dibiase, who had vignettes that stood the test of time.

"We're talking about things thirty-five years ago that we remember. Are you going to remember that Rusev came back against Otis? We're talking about monumental vignettes that were building characters that three-and-a-half decades later. We could tell you every single one! The Million Dollar Man [Ted Dibiase] kicking the ball from that kid, that was a vignette!"

Aleister Black was praised by a wrestling veteran following his WWE return.

The man formerly known as Malakai Black spent a few years away from WWE and has come back reinvigorated and ready to make an impact. Just like Rusev on RAW, WWE has been slowly building Black up in the conscience of fans watching through vignettes.

On a previous episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, the veteran Bill Apter expressed his excitement over Aleister Black's return to WWE:

"Black is back, and he makes a very intimidating presence. I am looking forward to seeing what they are gonna do with him." [0:26 onwards]

Black targeted The Miz upon his return to SmackDown, and ended up defeating this year's Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal Winner, Carmelo Hayes. As you likely know, Hayes has been under the tutelage of The Miz.

It's going to be interesting to see what WWE has in store for Black, who could become a key figure on SmackDown in a period that hasn't been as acclaimed among fans as the last few years.

It's the perfect opportunity for the former NXT Champion to step up and make a name for himself, and if things go right, he could be the next big main event star on the blue brand.

If you use any quotes from the article, please provide credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling, and don't forget to embed the episode of Writing with Russo.

