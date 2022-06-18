Two former WWE Champions announced as participants for Money in the Bank

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw both Drew McIntyre and Sheamus announced for Money in the Bank in an in-ring segment with Adam Pearce.

McIntyre and Sheamus faced each other last week on SmackDown to determine who will qualify for this year's Money in the Bank Ladder match. However, the match ended in disqualification for both superstars.

This week on the blue brand, Adam Pearce finally revealed which of them would participate in the premium live event.

After making their entrances, the three men stood at the center of the ring before a video of last week's match started to play. After that was finished, Sheamus taunted his rival. The Brawling Brutes member referenced The Miz cashing in on Drew McIntyre, stating how he was the person who "cashed in, not getting cashed in on."

Even if The Scottish Warrior looked calm and composed at the start, this changed when Pearce announced Sheamus would be included in the match. A brawl ensued, which saw the the Irishman being sent outside the ring.

However, the WWE official followed up his statement as he revealed that not only Sheamus qualified for the match, but McIntyre as well. Following the announcement, both men stared at each other in surprise.

With both men now officially declared as participants, along with Seth Rollins, it remains to be seen who else will make it to the ladder match this year.

