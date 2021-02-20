WWE SmackDown: Big announcement about Edge, returning segment confirmed, and more

The final SmackDown before Elimination Chamber will kick off in a few hours, and WWE is making sure the go-home show makes a strong impression before the PPV.

WWE has announced that Edge will kick off this week's episode of SmackDown. The Rated-R Superstar was on the Blue brand on last week's episode as well, and he revealed that he'd make his WrestleMania decision only after Elimination Chamber.

A Kevin Owens Stunner took out Roman Reigns on the last episode, and the Prizefighter will be in action this week in a six-man tag team match.

Kevin Owens will team up with Daniel Bryan and Cesaro in a match against Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso. The six competitors will be inside the Elimination Chamber this Sunday, and the winner will face Roman Reigns in a Universal Championship on the same night.

Edge's SmackDown appearance brings up the possibility of another face-off with WWE's Tribal Chief. The rumored plan is for Edge and Reigns to have a match at WrestleMania 38, and WWE also teased a showdown in its SmackDown preview:

Last week, 2021 Royal Rumble Match winner and WWE Hall of Famer Edge declared that he would not make the decision as to which World Champion he will face on The Grandest Stage of Them All until after WWE Elimination Chamber this Sunday. This is a decision that certainly did not sit well with Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Just days before The Rated-R Superstar's announcement, The Head of the Table demanded that Edge acknowledge him as the main event of WrestleMania. Instead, The Big Dog was hit with a surprise Stunner courtesy of his adversary Kevin Owens. Will Edge now come face-to-face with The Head of the Table en route to Sunday's SmackDown Elimination Chamber Match, a career-altering contest where the winner will challenge the Universal Champion on the same night?

"Ding, Dong, Hello!" returns to SmackDown

Also confirmed for the episode is Bayley's"Ding Dong, Hello!" segment with special guests Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair would undoubtedly look to target the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, and a potential Elimination Chamber match could also be confirmed on the episode.

Are you hyped for the last SmackDown before Elimination Chamber? Let us know your predictions in the comments section.