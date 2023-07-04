WWE SmackDown features major viewership rise in the pre-Money in the Bank episode

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown ahead of Money in the Bank at the O2 Arena in London, England, saw a significant increase in viewership in the second half of the show.

During the second half of the show, Asuka defended her WWE Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair. The bout also included Bianca Belair, who was present in the audience and ultimately interrupted the match and attacked the two competitors inside the ring.

One major reason behind the spike in viewership can be attributed to the intense segment involving the two halves of The Bloodline. The Usos were involved in a heated brawl with Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa to close out the show.

As per the reports from Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston, last week’s (June 30) edition of the blue brand received 2.510 million viewers, along with a 0.69 demo rating in the 18-49 demographic. The June 30 WWE SmackDown was significantly up compared to June 23 show, which averaged a 0.61 demo rating with 2.354 million viewers.

Check out the figures by Wrestlenomics below:

2,757,000 total viewers

1,033,000 P18-49 (equal to 0.79 rating)



The Usos defeated Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at WWE Money in the Bank

Following their monumental brawl ahead of Money in the Bank, the two factions within The Bloodline clashed in the main event of the event. The show saw Roman Reigns get pinned for the first time in 1294 days at the hands of Jey Uso.

The match was built on the back of a betrayal from Jimmy and Jey Uso after they were done with Reigns lambasting them on every occasion. The former tag team champions finally sought revenge and emerged from the jaws of defeat after suffering a Samoan Spike-Spear combination to snatch victory.

The duo has now decided to hold the Tribal Court on the upcoming edition of SmackDown to hold Reigns accountable for his actions. It also remains to be seen what else is in store during the next episode of the blue brand.

