  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown: Jade Cargill responds to Triple H after shocking heel turn

WWE SmackDown: Jade Cargill responds to Triple H after shocking heel turn

By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Oct 25, 2025 12:05 GMT
Jade Cargill (left), Triple H (right). [Image credits: wwe.com]
Jade Cargill (left), Triple H (right) [Image credits: wwe.com]

Jade Cargill has responded to Triple H after her shocking heel turn on SmackDown. The 33-year-old star brutally attacked WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton after coming out to save her during the show.

Ad

After The Buff Barbie beat Kiana James in a singles match on Friday, she was attacked by Women’s United States Champion Giulia. However, Big Jade came out to even the odds and helped Stratton fight off the heels.

But in a shocking turn of events, the 2025 Queen of the Ring turned on Stratton. She attacked her in the ring before throwing her over the commentary table. She then targeted the champion's knee as the officials intervened.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Shortly afterward, it was made official that Stratton will defend her title against Cargill at Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1. As WWE CCO Triple H hyped the match on X (formerly Twitter), noting that only one will walk out as the Women's Champion, the former AEW star made it clear that she has only one goal in mind.

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

"Correct — and that one will be me 💅🏾😤😈 #hatemenow #SNME," she wrote in response to The Game's post.
Ad
Ad

Jade Cargill explained her heel turn after SmackDown

In another post on X, Jade Cargill said nobody should ask her why she attacked Tiffany Stratton, instead, they should ask why it took her so long. She said that it wasn't a turn, but what happened was her takeover. Notably, Cargill and Stratton faced each other for the Women's Title at SummerSlam.

Cargill was heavily favored going into the match, but it was The Buff Barbie who managed to retain her title. Now, with a new phase in her career, it looks like Big Jade has her eyes set on one goal.

At Saturday Night's Main Event XLI, she will have the chance to win her first singles title in WWE.

About the author
Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.

While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.

Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.

If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.

When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Sherjeel Malik
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications