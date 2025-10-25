Jade Cargill has responded to Triple H after her shocking heel turn on SmackDown. The 33-year-old star brutally attacked WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton after coming out to save her during the show.After The Buff Barbie beat Kiana James in a singles match on Friday, she was attacked by Women’s United States Champion Giulia. However, Big Jade came out to even the odds and helped Stratton fight off the heels.But in a shocking turn of events, the 2025 Queen of the Ring turned on Stratton. She attacked her in the ring before throwing her over the commentary table. She then targeted the champion's knee as the officials intervened.Shortly afterward, it was made official that Stratton will defend her title against Cargill at Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1. As WWE CCO Triple H hyped the match on X (formerly Twitter), noting that only one will walk out as the Women's Champion, the former AEW star made it clear that she has only one goal in mind.&quot;Correct — and that one will be me 💅🏾😤😈 #hatemenow #SNME,&quot; she wrote in response to The Game's post.Jade Cargill explained her heel turn after SmackDownIn another post on X, Jade Cargill said nobody should ask her why she attacked Tiffany Stratton, instead, they should ask why it took her so long. She said that it wasn't a turn, but what happened was her takeover. Notably, Cargill and Stratton faced each other for the Women's Title at SummerSlam.Cargill was heavily favored going into the match, but it was The Buff Barbie who managed to retain her title. Now, with a new phase in her career, it looks like Big Jade has her eyes set on one goal.At Saturday Night's Main Event XLI, she will have the chance to win her first singles title in WWE.