WWE SmackDown to be kicked off FOX on an upcoming episode

WWE SmackDown will not be airing on FOX for an upcoming week. The blue brand has made a home on FOX for the past four years, and in that time has grown to become one of the favorite shows for fans, with Roman Reigns ruling the roost most of the time. This week though, things will not be the same.

At times when other programming receives more priority, FOX has shifted WWE programming to FS1. It has taken place multiple times in the past.

As reported by PWInsider, SmackDown will not be airing on FOX for the July 21 episode, instead, it will be shifted to FS1.

Meanwhile, on FOX, there will be a broadcast of the FIFA Women's World Cup game between the United States and Vietnam. The following week, the show is expected to return on FOX again.

Currently, heading into the August 5 SummerSlam event, WWE has a lot of work to do in building feuds for one of the biggest wrestling events of the year.

SmackDown will likely see a feud built up between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, as the latter has made it clear that he's coming after Reigns' title.

What do you think of the show being shifted again? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

