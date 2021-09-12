WWE SmackDown at Madison Square Garden makes history 

WWE SmackDown at Madison Square Garden last night was pushed as a huge show for the company, and actually managed to make history.

SmackDown as a brand has been around for more than two decades, but last night's show produced the highest-grossing gate of all time.

Last night’s WWE Smackdown at MSG produced the highest grossest Smackdown gate of all time, per sources. Not just in NY. Of any city ever for any SD. (Smackdown has been around for 20 years.) — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 11, 2021

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani tweeted to confirm that per sources, this wasn't just in New York but of any city ever for SmackDown, for the entire twenty-year history of the brand.

SmackDown at Madison Square Garden

It has been a tough week for WWE after losing Adam Cole and Daniel Bryan to AEW, but the company was able to respond in the best possible way.

Last night's episode of SmackDown saw a fantastic match between Seth Rollins and Edge that pushed their feud into Extreme Rules. Brock Lesnar was in attendance to challenge Roman Reigns for a Universal Championship match, whilst The Demon King made his return to the company.

The main event saw Roman Reigns involve himself in the Tag Team Championship match between The Usos and Street Profits in order to ensure that his cousins retained their titles. After the match, Finn Balor made his way to the ring to interrupt Reigns, who was in the process of accepting Brock Lesnar's challenge and completely overlooking the fact that he has Balor at Extreme Rules.

John Cena on the Dark Main Event of #SmackDown MSG! Teaming with Rey & Dominik Mysterio Vs The Bloodline!



MSG get ALL THE GOODS! pic.twitter.com/cQLni32UIA — Macho T 💪 (@ItsMachoT) September 11, 2021

After the show went off the air, John Cena made his return and was part of a tag team match with Dominik and Rey Mysterio against The Bloodline. Cena and The Mysterios came out victorious and the company was able to send the WWE Universe home happy. The crowd in attendance was treated to a fantastic show and WWE was able to make history in the process.

