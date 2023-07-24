WWE SmackDown may have broken an all-time record during the last show 

The Rules of Engagement between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso may have played a huge part in WWE SmackDown, possibly breaking an all-time viewership record during the latest episode.

Last week's episode of WWE's blue brand was showcased early on Fox due to FIFA Women's World Cup. According to Fast-nationals data, SmackDown's viewership was at an all-time high of 1.182 million which is a rise of 31% from the previous episode.

The latest edition ended with Jey Uso challenging Roman Reigns for the Tribal Combat at SummerSlam, which means it will be a No Disqualification match, and they can use whichever prop they want.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics took to Twitter and listed the previous viewership numbers of SmackDown on FS1 and said that the latest edition's numbers are the blue brand's best ever.

What went down between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso during WWE SmackDown?

WWE SmackDown showcased some of the best matches, but everyone was waiting for the Rules of Engagement between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso as the latter challenged the Tribal Chief to a match at SummerSlam in the previous episode when Reigns alongside Solo Sikoa, attacked Jimmy Uso.

In the latest edition, Jey and Reigns sat down to sign a contract for a match at the biggest Summer party. However, Jey tore the contract up and challenged his cousin to a Tribal Combat match.

The company hasn't released the rules for the match, but given Jey Uso's explanation, it appears to be a no-disqualification match where anything goes. Reigns accepted his challenge and will now face Jey at SummerSlam.

WWE has managed to pull off something unbelievable with the Bloodline story so far. Fans claim that they have not seen anything like this being done in the past.

Only time will tell what all the Stamford-based promotion has in store for the faction.

