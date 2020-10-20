On tonight's edition of WWE RAW, Mustafa Ali made a huge revelation in front of the WWE Universe, and confessed that he was the SmackDown Mystery Hacker who was active on the blue brand a while ago. Around the same time on Twitter, fans noticed that the SmackDown Mystery Hacker's Twitter handle had become active again.

The hacker posted a tweet featuring a GIF of a black loading screen, and minutes later, posted a picture of RETRIBUTION, with Ali on the front. Check out the tweets below:

Mustafa Ali also explained why he became the SmackDown Mystery Hacker

Mustafa Ali cleared the air tonight on RAW, by stating that the reason why he became the hacker. The leader of RETRIBUTION said that he wanted the world to know that WWE was infecting everyone with greed and corruption which forced many talents to get overlooked.

The SmackDown Mystery Hacker was quite active on Twitter a few months ago. He was responsible for Mandy Rose realizing that Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville had been plotting to keep her away from Otis. Fans were excited to find out the identity of the Mystery Hacker, but the angle came to an abrupt end.

Now that we know that Ali was the SmackDown Mystery Hacker, it remains to be seen how it will play out in the coming weeks. Could Ali and RETRIBUTION expose a lot of Superstars on RAW? Guess will have to wait and watch!