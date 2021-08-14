Overnight ratings for WWE SmackDown revealed

The overnight ratings for the latest episode of WWE SmackDown have been revealed. SpoilerTV reported that SmackDown drew an average of 2.499 million viewers in overnight ratings with an 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

WWE SmackDown emanated from the BOK Center in Tusla. Interest was high as John Cena and Roman Reigns were advertised for the show. The pair amped up their rivalry ahead of their epic clash at Summerslam, where the fate of the WWE Universal Championship hangs in the balance.

The average of 2.499 million viewers is a drastic improvement of 22.1% over last week's ratings where the show drew an average of 2.047 million viewers. These numbers are the best ratings SmackDown has managed since the December 25, 2020 show, which drew 3.303 million viewers. The first hour of the show drew 2.575 million viewers and the viewership dropped slightly to 2.422 million viewers in the second hour.

What happened on SmackDown this week

This week's show was instrumental in the build up to Summerslam. SmackDown kicked off with John Cena and Roman Reigns in the ring shooting verbal barbs at each other. The two men hurled insults at each other during a segment intended to shock the audience with their close references to real life issues.

Later, the Intercontinental Championship changed hands when King Nakamura pinned Apollo Crews. In tag team action, the Street Profits picked up a win against Alpha Academy, and former SmackDown Tag Team Champions the Mysterios defeated the Dirty Dogs Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

Kevin Owens was in singles action against Baron Corbin. While Corbin was arguing with the official, Kevin Owens pinned him for the three-count. Owens later laid the matter to rest with a Stunner to Corbin.

The show closed with the trio of Sasha Banks, Carmella and Zelina Vega mounting an attack on Bianca Belair during their contract signing. SmackDown has been the go-to show for WWE for several weeks now and the excitement for Summerslam is now at an all-time high.

Edited by Jack Cunningham