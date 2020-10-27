The episode of WWE SmackDown last Friday witnessed a massive decline in viewership and TV ratings. According to Showbuzz Daily, the October 23 episode of SmackDown averaged 881,000 viewers. This is massive decline from the ratings on October 16th which was 2.124 million.

The possible reason for the dip in viewership could be due to the fact that the show aired on FS1 instead of FOX which covered the MLB World Series matches. The viewership is also low compared to last year's episode that aired on FS1 and drew 888,000 viewers.

The TV ratings were also low as it garnered a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This is lower than the October 16th edition of SmackDown which was 0.6. Last week's episode also scored a 0.13 rating in the 18-34 demographic and 0.3 in the 25-54 demo.

While it may be possible that the viewers didn't tune into FS1 to watch SmackDown, the segments and matches featured last week were interesting. The episode featured the in-ring return of Daniel Bryan after being away from television for a long time and we also got a showdown between The Usos and Roman Reigns.

A Kevin Owens & Daniel Bryan tag team you say......#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/IqJ7HqYnqX — Mark (@WrestlingJebus) October 24, 2020

What happened on SmackDown last week?

Last week's episode was the go-home show for SmackDown before Hell in a Cell that took place on Sunday. It featured the return of Daniel Bryan who was a special guest on The KO Show and teased a potential alliance with Owens. The Leader Of The Yes Movement had a confrontation with Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn as well.

My mom always wanted me to be a lawyer and last night on #Smackdown I made her proud. I won my first court case. https://t.co/uHCWdaLPvE — The Miz (@mikethemiz) October 24, 2020

It also featured a courtroom skit between Otis and The Miz. The night ended with a confrontation between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his cousins Jimmy and Jey Uso.