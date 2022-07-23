Create
Notifications

WWE SmackDown sees NXT 2.0 Superstar debuting as Max Dupri's sister

Max Dupri (FKA LA Knight) on WWE SmackDown
Max Dupri (FKA LA Knight) on WWE SmackDown
Shubham Roy
Shubham Roy
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jul 23, 2022 08:11 AM IST

Last week on SmackDown, it was announced that Max Dupri's sister Maxxine would make her debut to present the 2022 Beachwear Collection with Maximum Male Models' Mace and Mansoor.

During this week's episode, NXT 2.0 Superstar Sofia Cromwell debuted as Maxxine Dupri in a backstage segment with Mace and Mansoor.

She cut a brief promo and announced that she would present the "Maximum Male Models 2022 SummerSlam Beachwear Collection" next week.

.@maxxinedupri will present the Maximum Male Models 2022 #SummerSlam Beachwear Collection NEXT WEEK! #SmackDown @MaxMaleModels https://t.co/hTkvVJbUeF

Fan theories had speculated that NXT UK Superstar Jinny could be Maxxine Dupri, owing to her relationship with current continental Champion and SmackDown star Gunther. With Cromwell's debut as Maxxine, these rumors have now been put to rest.

Twitter user @femalelroom even pointed out that Cromwell had changed her Twitter handle to "Maxxine Dupri" just a few moments before her debut.

#WWENXT’s Sofia Cromwell had her socials changed to MAXXINE DUPRI #SMACKDOWN https://t.co/Wr3sBxDM9s

Sofia Cromwell was involved in backstage and managerial roles on NXT. She and Mr. Stone managed Von Wagner.

Also Read Story Continues below

Her storyline brother Max Dupri used to be a regular in-ring competitor on NXT when he performed as LA Knight. It is uncertain at this point whether or not she will wrestle on the blue brand in the future or continue in a managerial role.

Did you enjoy the Maximum Male Models segment on the blue brand this week? Sound off in the comments below.

Who was that 1 WWE Superstar who could tell Vince McMahon to F- off? An ex-WWE writer tells us here.

Edited by Angana Roy

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...