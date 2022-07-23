WWE SmackDown sees NXT 2.0 Superstar debuting as Max Dupri's sister

Last week on SmackDown, it was announced that Max Dupri's sister Maxxine would make her debut to present the 2022 Beachwear Collection with Maximum Male Models' Mace and Mansoor.

During this week's episode, NXT 2.0 Superstar Sofia Cromwell debuted as Maxxine Dupri in a backstage segment with Mace and Mansoor.

She cut a brief promo and announced that she would present the "Maximum Male Models 2022 SummerSlam Beachwear Collection" next week.

Fan theories had speculated that NXT UK Superstar Jinny could be Maxxine Dupri, owing to her relationship with current continental Champion and SmackDown star Gunther. With Cromwell's debut as Maxxine, these rumors have now been put to rest.

Twitter user @femalelroom even pointed out that Cromwell had changed her Twitter handle to "Maxxine Dupri" just a few moments before her debut.

Sofia Cromwell was involved in backstage and managerial roles on NXT. She and Mr. Stone managed Von Wagner.

Her storyline brother Max Dupri used to be a regular in-ring competitor on NXT when he performed as LA Knight. It is uncertain at this point whether or not she will wrestle on the blue brand in the future or continue in a managerial role.

