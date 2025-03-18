WWE SmackDown show rescheduled

A new date has been set for an upcoming WWE SmackDown episode. The show in question will take place in San Antonio, Texas, but has been rescheduled to a date that is more than a month after the original one.

For those concerned about the potential rescheduling of a WWE show in the near future, there is no need to fret. The event was initially set to happen at the Frost Bank Center on June 6, but it has since been rescheduled for July 18.

Sean Ross Sapp first reported the change, which Frost Bank Center later confirmed. The stadium's website updated its calendar and posted a notice informing fans that the upcoming WWE SmackDown show had been rescheduled.

At the time of writing, the reason for the rescheduling of the show remains unknown. It is possible that an explanation will be provided soon. Regardless, fans intending to attend WWE SmackDown in San Antonio may want to keep July 18 open on their schedules now.

It will be interesting to see what happens on the show. Granted, it is still a few months from now, but that's what makes it all the more exciting. Who knows what the landscape in WWE will look like by the time the blue brand heads to Alamo City?

Roman Reigns is set to return to WWE SmackDown next week

WWE is currently in the midst of its European tour, and as such, the next stop for WWE SmackDown is Italy. The blue brand will head to Bologna, Italy, this Friday for what promises to be a great show. After all, fans in attendance will be graced by the presence of the returning Roman Reigns.

The OTC made waves on last week's episode of RAW when he interfered in Seth Rollins and CM Punk's steel cage match. Reigns inadvertently handed The Visionary the win, dragging him out of the cage to exact his revenge for what happened at the Royal Rumble. Of course, he didn't stop there and later entered the structure to give Punk an equally brutal beatdown.

Considering this, the WWE Universe is likely to hear Reigns explain his actions and perhaps even gain some insight into his WrestleMania plans.

All eyes will be on this segment, and fans will be hoping for some drama. Will Seth Rollins make an appearance? Will CM Punk seek revenge? Only time will tell.

