WWE Superstar Santos Escobar opened up about traveling to Puerto Rico for SmackDown and Backlash. He worked alongside Bad Bunny as part of the LWO during both events.

The group was feuding with The Judgment Day, and during the premium live event, Rhea Ripley successfully defended her title against Zelina Vega, the Latino World Order's female member.

During Bad Bunny's match against Damian Priest at Backlash, Escobar, along with Rey Mysterio, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, Savio Vega, and Carlito, got into a brawl with The Judgment Day, neutralizing the threat of Finn Balor and Dominik to leave the ring.

During a recent appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Santos Escobar commented on what it was like to travel to Puerto Rico for the first time. He stated that it was a great experience but wished he could have a match there.

"It was wonderful. I had never been to Puerto Rico before and there was several occasions where I was this close to going and then for whatever reason I couldn't. I'm really really happy that finally I got to go to Puerto Rico - a SmackDown and a premium live event and then having this representatives. So you know we had Bad Bunny and the other one. The only thing I wish I would've had a match."

The LWO member added that he wants to bring a live event to Mexico.

"I'm a performer and I always want to do that for my fans but that's something we can circle back to because now we have an excuse to come back there or bring a premium live event to Mexico," said Escobar. [0:03-0:48]

Santos Escobar says his current run in WWE has been magical

Escobar made his main roster debut on an episode of SmackDown last year. He didn't show up alone, as he was accompanied by the rest of Legado Del Fantasma, which included Zelina Vega.

The group later turned babyface and revived the LWO with Rey Mysterio. They've had a fantastic run on WWE SmackDown since their face turn, as Santos Escobar described it as "magical."

"I mean it's surreal, isn't it? I was just discussing this with my mom yesterday at her new house how magical this last four or five months has been in my life... I'm just so happy we're all together enjoying this, and Puerto Rico was just a cherry on top," said Escobar. [1:24-2:20]

Santos Escobar is currently set to collide with Mustafa Ali in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match on WWE SmackDown this week.

