WWE SmackDown star fires back at recent rumors with huge flex

Hit Row's Top Dolla continued to fire back at his critics and the rumors of his backstage heat with WWE personnel.

The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer speculated that there might be heat on Top Dolla after Friday's episode of SmackDown. Hit Row appeared to get buried in the Gauntlet Match for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. They only lasted about 10 seconds, with Top Dolla getting pinned by Sheamus after a Brogue Kick.

Steve Carrier of Ringside News then followed it up with a report stating that there's no heat on Top Dolla. Carrier cited a source within the WWE creative team, who said that they just don't have current plans for Hit Row.

Despite the rumors surrounding him, Top Dolla decided to flex on Twitter:

"Couldn’t care less that they talkin', I pull off in a yacht like it don't even phase me…"

Top Dolla, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, and B-Fab returned to WWE back in August after getting released in late 2021 as part of the COVID-19 pandemic budget cuts. They had a promising comeback, but things turned south after Top Dolla's botched suicide dive in December.

Hit Row has not won a WWE match for more than 150 days

Hit Row might have hit rock bottom after losing to The Brawling Brutes in under 10 seconds. They have not won a televised match for more than 150 days at this point, with their last victory coming on the January 20th episode of SmackDown.

Top Dolla and Ashante "Thee" Adonis defeated Los Lotharios in the first round of the No. 1 Contendership Tournament for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. However, they lost to the team of Braun Strowman and Ricochet in the second round.

Hit Row had some kind of success when they were babyfaces but lost all their momentum after turning heel. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the team continues its downward spiral or turns over a new leaf and finds success again.

