33-year-old star may have heat with WWE creative after getting squashed within seconds on SmackDown - Reports

Triple H has brought back several formerly released stars since taking over the creative team of WWE. While some returns have hit the ground running, others, like Top Dolla and the rest of the Hit Row, have failed to gain traction. A new report has shed light on what could be the possible reason behind SmackDown star's recent booking.

Top Dolla and Ashante Adonis have been prominent members of SmackDown's tag team division. However, they have failed to secure any victory in the last few months. The duo suffered a humiliating loss on the blue brand last Friday during the Gauntlet match, where Sheamus pinned Dolla within 10 seconds to eliminate them from the bout.

A new report from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer noted that Top Dolla is not very popular backstage and likely has heat with the creative team which could explain his recent booking on WWE programming.

"Yeah, well, I mean the whole thing is that he [Top Dolla] is not very popular with some people, and when I watched the way they did that finish, it’s like 'man, whatever you said, you’ve got some enemies on the creative team.' Because this was the burial of all burials," said Meltzer. [H/T- Ringsidenews]

WWE commentator buried Top Dolla on SmackDown

Hit Row was a part of WWE for nearly a year before getting released during the budget cuts of 2021. While the trio was re-hired by Triple H in August last year, they have not been a part of any coherent storylines, with Top Dolla and Ashante Adonis often being on the losing end of their matches.

Their last victory came back in January when they defeated the Los Lotharios. Top Dolla was also recently involved in a humiliating botch and has often been ridiculed for the same by his coworkers.

Michael Cole buried the Hit Row star on SmackDown while commentating, calling him "flop dolla" after the latter got squashed by Sheamus on the blue brand. This was not the first time Cole has poked fun at the former NXT star.

kelsey @itsmekelsey_x Compilation of Michael Cole roasting Top Dolla. Compilation of Michael Cole roasting Top Dolla. https://t.co/19L6l9GM1d

While things have not favored Top Dolla in the last few months, the 33-year-old WWE star will be hoping to turn it around in the coming time.

