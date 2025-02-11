WWE SmackDown star could get involved in Gunther and Jey Uso's WrestleMania feud, says veteran (Exclusive)

The build for one WrestleMania main event is underway, and the story helped kick off another packed WWE RAW episode. Vince Russo, however, demanded more from WWE and explained how Jimmy Uso could add to the narrative.

Gunther and Jey Uso opened RAW with an explosive segment that initially saw the World Heavyweight Champion hit brutal powerbombs on the Royal Rumble winner. Jey Uso wasn't going down without a fight and revealed he would face Gunther for the championship at WrestleMania.

Vince Russo wished to see a deeper story and, on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, noted that Gunther could get into Jimmy Uso's head in the coming weeks. Russo detailed how the Ring General can taunt Jey's brother about being in his spotlight and create some jealousy which was the crux of the Usos' WrestleMania match last year.

The former WWE writer urged Triple H and the creative team to consider getting Jimmy Uso a role in shaping the main angle for the world title heading into WrestleMania:

"Bro, I could tell you. You know how they have gone to the well so many times? Where so and so is trying to so and so into you don't need them anymore. We've seen that a million times. If you were ever going to do that to put a different spin on things, you would have Gunther in Jimmy Uso's head. How does it feel to be the early brother and in your younger brother's spotlight? This would actually be where it would make sense." [From 15:00 onwards]

Vince Russo was confident that Gunther was capable enough to work his magic on the microphone if Jimmy Uso was also made a prominent part of the ongoing storyline.

There are still several weeks left until WrestleMania, and WWE will surely have some surprises for one of the card's biggest matches.

