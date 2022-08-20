4-time Champion issues a warning to Liv Morgan after WWE SmackDown

Former NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler issued a warning to Liv Morgan ahead of their match at Clash at The Castle.

Morgan is trying her best to keep the SmackDown Women's Championship with one arm. She suffered an injury to her left arm at SummerSlam last month.

Shayna Baszler, who won the gauntlet match and became the number one contender for Morgan's title.

Last week, Morgan put Baszler through a table during their contract signing segment, when she performed a one-arm bulldog on The Submission Magician.

Baszler recently had a message for the current champion ahead of their clash:

Baszler is a two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion on the main roster. It will be interesting to see if she can dethrone Morgan at Clash at The Castle.

Shayna Baszler tried to break Liv Morgan's arm on SmackDown

Liv Morgan reached the top of the mountain when she defeated Ronda Rousey after cashing in on her Money in the Bank contract.

However, The Baddest Woman on The Planet wanted her title back. The two faced off at SummerSlam, where Morgan barely escaped with the title.

After the match, Morgan revealed that she injured her arm during her bout with Rousey. The former UFC Champion was suspended and fined for attacking the referee at SummerSlam and Shayna Baszler became the number one contender to challenge Morgan for the title.

However, she was one step ahead of the challenger as she put Baszler through a table.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Baszler issued a warning when she was inches close on breaking Morgan's arm.

However, she left Morgan to fight her at WWE Clash at The Castle, where she will face her for the championship.

It will be interesting to see if Baszler is back to dominate the division just like her black-and-gold brand or will Morgan live to defend the title another day.

Do you think Shayna Baszler will become the SmackDown Women's Champion? Sound off in the comment section.

A former WWE head writer names a probable opponent for Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi