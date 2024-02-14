WWE SmackDown star makes surprise return and challenges for a major title

A current WWE SmackDown Superstar has been confirmed for a championship match.

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Shotzi confronted Lyra Valkyria backstage, which set up a match between the two stars for the NXT Women's Championship. Last week, she had sent out a tweet praising Roxanne Perez vs. Lyra at NXT Vengeance Day, and teased a match against the champion. Valkyria responded to the tweet by calling her audacious.

On WWE NXT this week, the two stars met backstage and Shotzi told Lyra that they can keep going back and forth on social media, or they can deal with each other face-to-face. The champion responded by saying that she likes her interaction face to face and gave the SmackDown star a title shot.

Valkyria said she would speak to NXT General Manager Ava after she's done taking care of Tatum Paxley, but Shotzi told her that it was already handled, and all she needed was the green light. Lyra said that she'll see her next week, and Shotzi added that she can't wait to walk into WWE Elimination Chamber as NXT Women's Champion.

The match was made official later on during the show. It'll be interesting to see who emerges victorious.

