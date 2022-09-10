"We are all so used to seeing Ronda Rousey quit" - WWE SmackDown star takes shot after title match set for Extreme Rules

SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan recently shared her thoughts on Ronda Rousey earning a title shot at WWE Extreme Rules on October 8.

Rousey competed in a Fatal Five-way Elimination Match against Lacey Evans, Xia Li, Natalya, and Sonya Deville. Lacey, Xia, and Natalya were eliminated in quick succession. The Baddest Woman on the Planet then tapped out Deville to earn a title shot as Liv Morgan watched on from the crowd.

After WWE SmackDown went off the air, Morgan was interviewed backstage about having to defend her title against Ronda Rousey again. The 28-year-old won the title at Money in the Bank from Rousey and retained it at SummerSlam, albeit in a controversial fashion.

During the interview, Morgan claimed that Rousey was in for a treat at Extreme Rules. She added that she looks forward to beating the former UFC Champion "flat on the mat."

"I was impressed and I actually love this for me because I think we are all so used to seeing Ronda Rousey quit after she loses twice. So I think we are all in for a treat and I'm looking forward to beating her flat on the mat [one, two three]. And if anyone doubts me at this point, watch me." [00:15 - 00:35]

WWE @WWE After watching @RondaRousey earn a rematch for her #SmackDown Women’s Championship, @YaOnlyLivvOnce says she was impressed with The Rowdy One’s win and everyone is in for a treat at WWE #ExtremeRules After watching @RondaRousey earn a rematch for her #SmackDown Women’s Championship, @YaOnlyLivvOnce says she was impressed with The Rowdy One’s win and everyone is in for a treat at WWE #ExtremeRules! https://t.co/CueaxqaQMc

The WWE Universe reacts to Liv Morgan's interview

Many wrestling fans are not into Liv Morgan's run with the SmackDown Women's Championship so far and have voiced their opinions in response to her interview.

One fan suggested that Ronda Rousey should squash the SmackDown Women's Champion at Extreme Rules.

Fluffy @CloggyAndFluff @WWE @RondaRousey @YaOnlyLivvOnce One min she plays heel one minute plays face.... Tapped out... Not feeling this run @WWE @RondaRousey @YaOnlyLivvOnce One min she plays heel one minute plays face.... Tapped out... Not feeling this run

Liv Morgan enjoyed the Fatal Five-way match from a VIP seat in the crowd, and a member of the WWE Universe quoted the champ's "watch her" phrase.

After Rousey lost her rematch for the title at SummerSlam, The Baddest Woman on the Planet went on a rampage and attacked the official. WWE official Adam Pearce suspended Rousey, but she was reinstated last week.

Pearce then went on a verbal tirade and called Rousey the "biggest "b****" he's ever met, and she responded by locking him in an armbar. The suspension storyline has worked for The Baddest Woman on the Planet as the crowd seems to be behind her now.

It will be interesting to see if Rousey is once again the champion following Extreme Rules.

Do you want to see Ronda Rousey become the SmackDown Women's Champion at Extreme Rules? Let us know in the comments section below.

Also watch: 5 WWE Superstars who hate being booed

Stone Cold Steve Austin just entered another Hall of Fame. Details are right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha