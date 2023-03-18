WWE SmackDown star possibly teases major gimmick change with a cryptic message

WWE SmackDown had some major moments on the show as fans got to witness a showdown between Rey and Dominik Mysterio and the reunion of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Today, the Brawling Brutes' Butch shared a cryptic message that could hint at a possible gimmick change in the near future.

Last year, Pete Dunne was rebranded on the main roster as Butch. Butch joined the Brawling Brutes to go up against The New Day. He has established himself as a commendable member of the Brawling Brutes but fans want the Brusiwerwight to return and work on the main roster.

A new report recently suggested that Triple H is working on bringing Pete Dunne to the main roster by the end of the year. Today, the 29-year-old superstar shared a cryptic message and an image of his former persona while holding the United Kingdom Championship. Check it out:

"r e m e m b e r"

Pete ‘BUTCH’ Dunne @PeteDunneYxB r e m e m b e r r e m e m b e r https://t.co/gTNZGZ71PR

It seems highly likely that the former champion is teasing about returning to his former popular gimmick and possibly bringing it to the main roster in the near future.

Pete Dunne is a former two-time champion in WWE

In 2017, Pete Dunne signed with the company and began working for the developmental brand in the United Kingdom. He became the second-ever WWE United Kingdom Champion by defeating Tyler Bate.

Later, he lost the title to Walter (aka Gunther) and began working for the developmental brand in the United States. During his time at NXT, he formed a team with Matt Riddle.

The team later dubbed themselves the Broserweights and won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classics and the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships. However, the partnership ended due to the global pandemic.

Pete ‘BUTCH’ Dunne @PeteDunneYxB 2 years ago today I pinned Adam Cole to win WarGames



Useful info probably 2 years ago today I pinned Adam Cole to win WarGamesUseful info probably https://t.co/2kLzSwJtwO

Dunne turned heel and formed an alliance with Pat McAfee before making his way to WWE SmackDown as Butch. It will be interesting to see when the company reverts him back to Pete Dunne on the main roster.

Do you want to see Pete Dunne on the main roster? Sound off in the comment section below.

Poll : 0 votes