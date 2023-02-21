WWE SmackDown star reacts to being assaulted by Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt shocked the WWE Universe on SmackDown this past week that either Brock Lesnar or Bobby Lashley will be his WrestleMania opponent at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The promo segment on Friday night was preceded by SmackDown stars Hit Row, who was interrupted by Wyatt and Uncle Howdy and wound up clearing the ring.

Top Dolla took to Twitter, reacting to the assault by the former WWE Champion, jokingly stating:

"Man @Windham6 coulda let us finish our verses at least… smh"

The segment was clearly booked by the creative team to evoke a babyface pop for Wyatt, and it worked well as the Montreal crowd was all-in on it.

It remains to be seen who Bray Wyatt will face on The Grandest Stage of Them All, as WWE opted for an inconclusive finish for the third chapter of Brock Lesnar versus Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber, with the latter picking up a disqualification victory.

We may have some answers on SmackDown this week. Meanwhile, you can read more about the fan reactions as to who Wyatt will face at Maina here.

Bray Wyatt thinks absent WWE RAW star and he are "connected forever"

Bray Wyatt and LA Knight's Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble concluded the duo's remarkable rivalry. In a post-Rumble press conference, Wyatt potentially hinted at a near-future meeting with Alexa Bliss, in which he emphasized that it would be 'memorable.'

"Well, I think that me and Alexa (Bliss) are just kind of connected forever, no matter what. It's just kind of the way it's gone. And where it leads, I don't know. No one knows. But I feel like there will be something at some point, and it will be memorable. I'm sure of that." [1:19-1:38]

Despite the former RAW Women's Champion being on hiatus, it won't be out of the realm of possibility that the two will meet on the road to WrestleMania.

