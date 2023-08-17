WWE SmackDown star reacts to being called the "eye candy" of his stable

A WWE Superstar has taken to social media to make a hilarious reaction to being called the "eye candy" of his current stable.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson made a surprising return to WWE last year. The former RAW Tag Team Champions were released by the company in 2020. However, they returned to thunderous pop in 2022, reforming the O.C. with AJ Styles to battle The Judgment Day.

"Michin" Mia Yim joined forces with the group to even the odds against Rhea Ripley and has become a permanent addition to the stable. She recently teamed up with Styles to battle Karrion Kross and Scarlett in a mixed tag team match.

Recently, Mia took to Twitter to point out that she was the youngest member of the group, and a fan responded by stating that she was the best-looking. The 34-year-old said that it was actually Luke Gallows who is the eye candy of the group, and the big man responded in a hilarious fashion.

"Hell Yea I am!!!" he said.

Dutch Mantell wants AJ Styles to once again go solo in WWE

AJ Styles has spent a fair share of his WWE career in a stable with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. However, you could argue his biggest achievements have been as a solo act. Styles has had two reigns as WWE Champion without the Good Brothers by his side.

On the latest Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk episode, Dutch Mantell explained that he wasn't a fan of The O.C. and wanted Styles to go solo again.

"I'm seeing AJ with the Good Brothers and the girl, and I don't understand that. Why they are together? I know them as a group, but I don't know why AJ would; I know he's got a history with them. I would separate him from them. That's what I would do," said the veteran. [From 37:35 - 38:00]

