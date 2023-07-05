WWE SmackDown star reacts to Eddie Kingston's huge championship win 

After Eddie Kingston recently won the New Japan Pro Wrestling Strong Openweight Championship, WWE Superstar Santos Escobar has reacted to the AEW star's win.

The Mad King faced off against KENTA (f.k.a Hideo Itami) earlier today at NJPW Independence Day, with Kingston winning his first-ever title for the Japanese promotion.

Following the match, Santos Escobar took to social media as he reacted to Eddie Kingston's big win.

"Eddie Kingston. #Carnal". Tweeted the SmackDown star.

Like Kingston, Santos Escobar has also had a great 2023 after joining forces with WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio to reform the Latino World Order, a stable that once had legends like Eddie Guerrero, Psychosis, La Parka, Hector Garza, and Juventud Guerrera as its members.

Santos Escobar on WWE adding future members to the LWO

Along with Escobar and Mysterio, the LWO ranks also include stars such as Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, and Zelina Vega. Despite the group's size, many are keen to see its ranks increase.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Santos Escobar was asked if fans could see any new members join the group in the future.

"You see, that's the thing. LWO just keeps bringing in the surprises. I'll bring you back to Puerto Rico, Backlash. Bad Bunny is huge. He's huge, and that's just a token of what LWO means these days. We had Bad Bunny; we had Carlito; we had Savio Vega; we had everyone else. So to answer your question, can someone or could join? Absolutely. Who? Stay tuned," said Santos Escobar. [H/T Sportskeeda]

This past weekend at Money in the Bank, both Santos Escobar and Zelina Vega put on a great showing as they attempted to win the career-altering briefcase.

