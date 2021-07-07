"I don’t think he liked it" - WWE SmackDown star recalls his match against Roman Reigns

Ever since his return at WWE SummerSlam last year, Roman Reigns has been unstoppable. He has conquered every challenger that has stood in his way and has successfully defended his WWE Universal Championship 12 times at this point.

However, some competitors have taken The Tribal Chief to his limit and almost dethroned him. One of those challengers was Cesaro, who faced Roman Reigns at WrestleMania BackLash.

Even though he failed to capture the WWE Universal Championship, The Swiss Superman posed a great threat to Reigns and almost won his first world championship. The two also competed at a whole new level in that match, pushing each other to be better wrestlers inside the ring.

In a recent interview with Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport, Cesaro discussed his match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania BackLash and expressed his interest in a rematch.

"I took Roman to the limit and I don’t think he liked it, so let’s do it again." Cesaro said. "To me what it comes down to at the end of the day is what happens after the bell rings. Even when I’ve wrestled Roman Reigns in the past, I was able to take him to the limit, and maybe to a place where he doesn't like to be because he’s not usually there. He’s not usually pushed that way, I like to think, and that’s exactly what happened when the bell rang."

"Whatever his attitude is, it changes," Cesaro continued. "He does what he does, he does what he thinks he has to do. My attitude changed from when I wrestled him before to now. I feel like we all matured, we all changed, we all developed, we all progressed." Cesaro continued, "But at the end of the day, it’s about what happens when that bell rings. To me, that’s what’s important. Like you said [he had] a great year, but so did I, so let’s see what happens."

Cesaro is set to face Seth Rollins this friday on WWE SmackDown

Cesaro and Rollins have been feuding for months

Following Seth Rollins' return to WWE earlier this year, he has been feuding with Cesaro ever since. The two rivals had one of the night's best matches at WrestleMania and went on to compete a few more times on subsequent shows.

Their most recent encounter took place at WWE Hell in a Cell, where Rollins picked up the win. Now, the two are set to compete again in a qualifying match for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match this Friday on WWE SmackDown.

