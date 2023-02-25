WWE SmackDown and RAW are on the Road to WrestleMania and Ronda Rousey is yet to get booked for a match at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Former NXT Champion Shayna Baszler recently responded to fans who chanted 'You Can't Wrestle' at her and the Baddest Woman on the Planet.

Earlier this year, Ronda Rousey returned to WWE SmackDown after her devastating loss to Charlotte Flair. She immediately reunited with Shayna Baszler on the blue brand and attacked Shotzi Blackheart and Natalya. The two teams were booked for a tag team match in Canada.

During the match, fans began to chant 'You Can't Wrestle' at Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. Speaking on WWE Deutschland, the 42-year-old superstar addressed the issue and said that the two MMA stars could outwrestle the locker room or the roster. Check it out:

"It's funny because you'll hear, 'you can't wrestle' or people tell us 'we can't wrestle' or 'learn how to wrestle,' 'all we do is MMA.' We're probably the only two girls in the locker room, maybe on the roster, there are maybe this many [holds up five fingers] that know how to do a double leg takedown. A real double leg. That's wrestling.

It's funny the way people think about us because we're too good. I like when I'm doing stuff and I look in the audience and people have to watch my matches between their fingers and they're like, 'oh no.' I like that," [H/T - Fightful]

It will be interesting to see what the two superstars will be up to at WrestleMania 39 in California.

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler could be the team from WWE SmackDown to go after the Women's Tag Team Championships

Ronda Rousey created a new alliance with Shayna Baszler on WWE SmackDown after she won her second WWE SmackDown Women's Championship and turned heel for the first time.

However, the partnership paused for a while when the Baddest Woman on the Planet lost the title to a returning Charlotte Flair and went on a hiatus which caused her to miss the Royal Rumble event.

She returned to WWE SmackDown and continued her alliance with Shayna Baszler. According to a report, the two are set to go after the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 39.

It will be interesting to see what Ronda Rousey does at Mania 39 as she is yet to challenge Damage CTRL for the titles.

What are your thoughts on WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comment section below.

