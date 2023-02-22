Plans revealed for huge women’s title match at WrestleMania 39 - Reports

It appears that WWE has a lot of plans for the women at WrestleMania 39.

We already know that Charlotte Flair will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair will defend the RAW Women's Championship against Asuka. But we now seemingly know who's being reported to challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles at the company's biggest event of the year.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that the current plan for WrestleMania 39 will see Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler challenge for and win the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

This news has certainly raised some eyebrows, as Becky Lynch and Lita are currently set to challenge Damage CTRL on WWE RAW next week for those titles.

Trish Stratus was also reportedly scheduled to be involved in last night's episode of Ding Dong! Hello? but a "creative change" saw Stratus leave the building before the segment took place.

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE WWE @WWE



@peacock DING DONG! What did @itsBayleyWWE just say about @BeckyLynchWWE and @AmyDumas on #RAWTalk DING DONG! What did @itsBayleyWWE just say about @BeckyLynchWWE and @AmyDumas on #RAWTalk?▶️ @peacock https://t.co/4SpcKuDM6q I’m so tired of idiots thinking they can go after the tag titles like it’s easy!!! Like it’s just another notch on their belt. So you can be a hall of famer, you can main event Wrestlemania, but you will never be worthy of Damage CTRL’s gold!!!!!!!!! twitter.com/wwe/status/162… I’m so tired of idiots thinking they can go after the tag titles like it’s easy!!! Like it’s just another notch on their belt. So you can be a hall of famer, you can main event Wrestlemania, but you will never be worthy of Damage CTRL’s gold!!!!!!!!! twitter.com/wwe/status/162…

What role will Trish Stratus play at WrestleMania 39?

The absence of Trish Stratus in Canada last night left a great deal of confusion among the WWE Universe, but there might be a method to Triple H's madness.

According to WRKD Wrestling, who first reported that Stratus was on her way back weeks ago, the role Trish is returning for is something she's wanted to do for quite some time.

Stratus has gone on record in interviews over the last couple of years, and she would love to come back and play a heel again on WWE programming. If this is the plan, it will make sense as to why we didn't see her in Canada last night, as it would have been nearly impossible for her to be booed.

With these tidbits of information in mind, it's not out of the realm of possibility that Stratus could return next week on WWE RAW to cost Becky Lynch and Lita the tag titles and align herself with Damage CTRL.

This would then set up Trish Stratus and Bayley against Becky Lynch and Lita at WrestleMania 39. It would also free up Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to defend their titles against Rousey and Baszler on the same show.

Is this how things will ultimately unfold next week on WWE RAW? We'll find out soon enough.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Trish Stratus wants to play a heel again Trish Stratus wants to play a heel again 💯 https://t.co/LZaiDonBoj

What are your thoughts on these women's matchup plans for WrestleMania 39? Would you prefer to see Trish Stratus return as a face or a heel? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

