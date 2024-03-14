WWE SmackDown star shows off new tattoo following recent loss

A WWE Superstar has gotten a new tattoo following their loss at the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The name in question is Mia Yim.

On the March 8 edition of WWE's blue brand, Mia Yim locked horns with Tiffany Stratton in a singles match. The two superstars put forth an entertaining contest in front of the Dallas crowd. The back-and-forth match ended with the former NXT Women's Champion nailing her opponent with The Prettiest Moonsault Ever to score the win.

The 34-year-old has yet to register her first win in 2024. It's been a tough road for the SmackDown Superstar as AJ Styles' departure from The O.C. also affected her. Amid continuous losses, the former Retribution member recently took to Instagram Stories to show off her new tattoo.

Check Mia Yim's Instagram Story:

Screengrabs of Mia Yim's Instagram Story.

Mia Yim receives praise from fellow WWE Superstar

Mia Yim joined The O.C. in November 2022 to help the faction tackle Rhea Ripley amid their feud against The Judgment Day. She went on to become an integral part of the group.

In an interview with Ryan Satin on Out of Character, Karl Anderson praised Mia Yim. The former Tag Team Champion revealed that she added a cool element to the group. He further reflected on Yim's journey within the Stamford-based company.

"She’s the equalizer of the group and I think she adds such a cool element because everyone’s seen A.J. Styles, they’ve seen The Good Brothers with AJ. They know what we have and then it just adds a whole other really cool element. She really is so cool and she’s so nice and she’s got that visual charisma that the WWE really hasn’t got the chance to see yet. I think she was in NXT before and I think her only chance up on RAW before was with that group, she had a mask on or something [RETRIBUTION]. So I think it’s good that she can be her now. We’re itching to get The O.C. moving," Anderson said. [H/T: POST Wrestling]

Expand Tweet

After AJ Styles decided to leave the faction, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows made a shocking appearance in NXT. The veteran superstars have recently teased a match with the current Tag Team Champions of the white and gold brand. It's left Mia Yim all alone to deal with her constant losses.