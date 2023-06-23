WWE SmackDown star is "stale" and should turn heel, Konnan says

Wrestling legend Konnan believes WWE has done an "atrocious job" at booking women's storylines in recent weeks. Moving forward, he thinks former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair should turn heel.

Belair has performed as a babyface since joining the main roster from NXT in 2020. The 34-year-old has been one of the most popular women on RAW and SmackDown over the last three years. However, she recently received boos in some of her matches.

On K100, Konnan claimed Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus is the only women's angle with in-depth storytelling right now. He also explained why Belair's character needs to change:

"Becky [and] Trish are about the only ones that are getting any real quality storylines," Konnan said. "They've [writing team] done an atrocious job, and it's not Bianca's fault. It's creative's fault because she has become stale. I would not mind her turning heel." [1:34 – 1:57]

On May 27, Belair lost the RAW Women's Championship to Asuka at Night of Champions after a 419-day reign. The title has since been renamed the WWE Women's Championship.

Should Bianca Belair have shorter WWE matches?

The EST is widely viewed as one of the most talented in-ring performers in WWE. Thanks to her sporting background, she is capable of performing athletic moves that many of her opponents cannot replicate.

Bianca Belair @BiancaBelairWWE They over here stressing ya girl out.

You hear me?!

Ya girl is stresssed They over here stressing ya girl out. You hear me?!Ya girl is stresssed https://t.co/GpZkZysJV1

Former WCW star Disco Inferno suggested to Konnan that WWE should book Bianca Belair in shorter matches to stop her from overshadowing her rivals:

"I think she's a tremendously talented wrestler, to the point that she's so much more athletic than some of these other girls that her matches should be shorter, because the longer they go and the level of athleticism that's exposed between her and the girls that she wrestles usually, it's kind of evident." [0:54 – 1:08]

While some televised matches are over in three minutes, Belair's bouts usually last a lot longer. The SmackDown star's contest with Asuka at Night of Champions ran for 15 minutes. Prior to that, she retained the RAW Women's Championship against IYO SKY at Backlash in an 18-minute encounter.

