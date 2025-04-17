WWE SmackDown star "stepped up" and pitches ideas to Triple H, Natalya says (Exclusive)

Triple H has been WWE's main roster creative figurehead since replacing his father-in-law Vince McMahon in 2022. In an exclusive interview, RAW star Natalya explained how she encourages B-Fab and other talents to pitch ideas to The Game.

B-Fab joined WWE in 2019 and became part of the Hit Row faction in 2021. The 34-year-old received her release before being re-signed in 2022. She went on to perform as The Street Profits' valet and recently formed a tag team with Michin.

Natalya trains with B-Fab and several other in-ring talents at her wrestling dungeon in Florida. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, The Queen of Harts praised B-Fab for having the confidence to suggest ideas to her boss.

"I always tell this to people that work with me in my ring, like B-Fab, for example, I say it's always better to pitch more, do more, be more, drive them crazy, because it's better for them to go, 'Hey, she's just bringing too many ideas to the table' than not enough, so she's really done that," Natalya said. "She's really stepped up. She comes and works with me and trains with us. She's somebody that every time she gets an opportunity, she's not just asking Triple H, 'Hey, I want this.' She's showing him, 'Hey, I'm working for this.'" [10:50 – 11:20]

Watch the video above to hear Natalya explain why her uncle Bret Hart is the greatest professional wrestler ever.

Natalya wants to prove herself to Triple H

Like B-Fab, Natalya is not content with what she has achieved in her career so far. The former SmackDown Women's Champion is determined to show Triple H and WWE's other higher-ups that she can still be a major player in the women's division.

Based on her past interactions with The King of Kings, the 42-year-old thinks he wants talents to approach him with ideas for their characters.

"I'm not okay with just getting a paycheck and not working my a** off for it," Natalya said. "I want to work. I want to work my way back into the women's division in WWE. I am not hungry with just doing the very bare minimum, and I actually love that Triple H knows that and understands that because I think Triple H wants talent that are hungry. I think he wants talent that are collaborative, that bring ideas to him." [10:25 – 10:49]

On April 17, Natalya will face Miyu Yamashita at GCW Bloodsport XIII. She will also compete at NWA's Crockett Cup event on May 17.

