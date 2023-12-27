WWE SmackDown stars set to compete at NXT New Year's Evil

NXT New Year’s Evil is on the horizon, and fans will get treated to a big match at the event featuring a WWE SmackDown superstar.

The first episode of NXT in 2024 will be held under the New Year’s Evil banner. Fans will get treated to some of the best action at the top of the year as Shawn Michaels has booked some big matches for the event.

Trick Williams will face an injured Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship on the show. Meanwhile, Lyra Valkyria will defend her NXT Women’s Title against the Women’s Iron Survivor Match winner Blair Davenport.

Meanwhile, SmackDown superstar and current NXT North American Champion Dragon Lee will team up with Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde of LWO to take on No Quarter Catch Crew in a six-man tag team match.

Lee suffered a beatdown by the No Quarter Catch Crew last week, and Del Toro and Wilde ran out to make the save. The angle helped set up the six-man tag team match for NXT New Year’s Evil. Drew Gulak laid out the challenge on behalf of the No Quarter Catch Crew, and Lee gladly accepted it alongside LWO.

Dragon Lee won the NXT North American Championship earlier this month from Dominik Mysterio. He got lucky after Wes Lee was sidelined due to an injury, and Lee got to take his place for the contest.

WWE SmackDown will host New Year’s Revolution on Friday night

Just days after NXT New Year’s Evil, WWE fans will be treated to SmackDown New Year’s Revolution. The special SmackDown edition will host some top matches to get the WWE brand started in 2024 on Friday night.

Kevin Owens and Santos Escobar will compete in the tournament's final to crown the first challenger for Logan Paul’s United States Championship. The latter has gone without a single match or title defense since winning the title over 50 days ago.

Butch will look for a partner to help him take down Pretty Deadly on the blue brand. The Bruiserweight was unlucky last week, and the duo got under his skin, forcing Nick Aldis to book the match.

On Friday, IYO SKY will defend her WWE Women’s Championship against Mia Yim. Meanwhile, LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles will compete in a huge Triple Threat Match to crown Roman Reigns’ challenger for WWE Royal Rumble 2024.

