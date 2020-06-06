WWE SmackDown suffers a big blow in viewership a week before Backlash

This week's WWE SmackDown saw a title change and last week's 'accident' addressed as well.

The declining ratings before next week's WWE Backlash can't be good news for WWE.

Alexa Bliss after losing the WWE SmackDown Women's Tag Team Championships on SmackDown

WWE SmackDown had a bad week in terms of viewership. Last week had seen a substantial rise in viewership for the Blue brand, but this week the needle went the opposite way, as they had the worst viewership that they have registered since the start of May.

WWE SmackDown viewership ratings

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown had an average viewership of 1.935 million viewers overall. According to the Showbuzz Daily, the first hour of the Blue brand's show had 1.962 million viewers, while the second hour had 1.908 million viewers.

The show is still taking place in the Performance Center, as WWE can't really perform in front of large crowds or in large arenas at the moment, due to the current issues with the Pandemic and the threat of Covid-19.

They ranked 3rd for the 18-49 demographic, which is their target audience. Shark Tank managed to get the top spot with a 0.6 rating, while WWE SmackDown had a 0.5 rating.

This is a huge fall of 10.8% from last Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown, where they had managed a 0.6 rating with an average viewership of 2.170 million viewers, thereby losing an average of 235,000 viewers from last week.

WWE SmackDown on 5th June, 2020

Despite the low ratings for this week's episode of the WWE SmackDown, the episode was extremely exciting, featuring a title change. The WWE Tag Team Women's titles changed hands after a long time on tonight's episode of the show.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross were unable to retain, as the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks defeated them, with Banks pinning Cross via a roll-up.

The show also featured The Miz and John Morrison deciding to prank Braun Strowman again and again throughout the night. While Kayla Braxton was a victim of these pranks by accident and ended up looking hilarious, The Miz and Morrison eventually paid when Strowman was able to overturn the van that they were hiding in.

Also during the show, New Day and Shorty G were able to pick up a win, and Drew Gulak defeated AJ Styles in a surprise upset. Otis also came away with a win via a DQ, and punished King Corbin.

C A T E R P I L L A R#SmackDown @otiswwe pic.twitter.com/LP8X5UvyVF — WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2020

The majority of the audience was also able to see the beginning of the show, where Jeff Hardy addressed last week's 'accident'.