WWE SmackDown Superstar Charlotte Flair opens up about her newly formed alliance ahead of Crown Jewel

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently shared her honest opinion on pairing up with Shotzi on SmackDown.

On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, The Queen, alongside Shotzi, faced Chelsea Green and Piper Niven in a tag team bout. Despite having the upper hand initially, Niven and Green were unsuccessful at winning the match. Flair came in after a hot tag, and took out both the women with big boots, thus picking up the win.

Following their victory, The Queen spoke to Kayla Braxton in a backstage interview as she shared her opinion on her newly formed alliance with Shotzi. Flair mentioned how both of them are different from each other, yet made a good combination inside the squared circle.

"Opposites attract. I definitely appreciate that Shotzi’s an individual. I admire her confidence. She makes me put my hair down. Opposites attract."

When asked what Flair admired the most about Shotzi as a tag team partner, the former added that she liked Shotzi's energy and the uniqueness that she carried with herself.

"I admire her energy, and her uniqueness. She makes me smile." (H/T- Fightful)

Dutch Mantell opened up regarding his thoughts on Charlotte Flair and IYO SKY

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently opened up with his thoughts on Charlotte Flair and IYO SKY's recent match.

While speaking in an interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell focused on the segment between Damage CTRL member SKY, and The Queen, as he mentioned that the match had the potential of being a good house show, a great TV match or even a pay-per-view.

The veteran further added to his statement and praised both women for their brilliant performance.

"Those two, Charlotte and her [IYO SKY] tonight, they had a great match. That would’ve been a great house show match, a great TV match, that would’ve even been a great pay-per-view match. They didn’t miss anything. Both of them are very talented." [43:26 to 43:47]

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has regarding the alliance of Charlotte Flair and Shotzi moving forward.

