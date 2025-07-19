WWE SmackDown Superstar is "crazy enough" to face Giulia

WWE Women's United States Champion Giulia may have a new challenger on her hands. The former NXT star recently won the title from Zelina Vega.Since then, The Beautiful Madness has made sporadic appearances on WWE TV, but it appears her maiden title defense could soon be announced.USA Network's X account recently asked fans who should be Giulia's next challenger.&quot;Is anyone in the women's division bold enough to challenge @giulia0221g? #SmackDown,&quot; the post read.This led to a response from SmackDown Superstar Michin, who expressed her desire to challenge the Women's US Champion.&quot;Bold? Yeaaa, I’m crazy enough for this,&quot; she replied.While Michin has been involved in some high-profile matches during her WWE stint, she has yet to win a championship in the promotion. She has unsuccessfully challenged for the NXT Women's North American Championship and the WWE Women's Championship in the past.Michin was also part of the tournament to crown the inaugural Women's United States Champion, but she ended up losing to Chelsea Green in the final at Saturday Night's Main Event last December. She challenged The Hot Mess for the title a couple of times on SmackDown in January 2025 but failed to win the gold.Michin's post suggests she is eager to get her hands on championship gold. That said, it remains to be seen where WWE goes with Giulia's first title defense.Giulia has had an impressive WWE run so farTaking the Women's US Championship off Giulia will be no easy task for Michin if she indeed gets an opportunity to challenge for the title. The Beautiful Madness started her WWE run last year on the developmental brand and went on to win the NXT Women's Championship in January 2025 after beating Roxanne Perez at New Year's Evil.While she lost the title to then-NXT Women's North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer in a Winner Takes All Match at Roadblock 63 days later, the 31-year-old soon made her debut on the main roster and made an impact straightaway.After competing in a tag team match on RAW on May 12, 2025, the popular superstar was officially announced as a member of the SmackDown roster. In her debut match on the blue brand's show, she beat Charlotte Flair and Zelina Vega in a Triple Threat Match to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.The Dangerous Queen then went on to beat Zelina Vega for the Women's US Title on the June 27 episode of SmackDown.