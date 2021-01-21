WWE SmackDown Superstar has a heated conversation with Santos Escobar on Twitter

On this week's WWE NXT episode, reigning Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar cut a very scathing promo in which he declared himself to be the "Champion of Champions."

He also took some serious jibes against Karrion Kross and criticized the former NXT Champion for not defending the title.

While it is known that Kross was forced to relinquish the NXT Championship, whether or not he will have anything to say to Escobar for the latter's insulting words is a different matter.

However, one WWE Superstar who could not sit quietly was SmackDown's Murphy. Taking to Twitter, the former Cruiserweight Champion told Escobar that he had never beaten him.

Legado del Fantasma's leader answered Murphy's challenge by saying that he is ready to take on Seth Rollins' former disciple "anytime" and "anywhere."

Murphy further added fuel to the fire in his reply where he said that in his time, it was the best cruiserweight division in the world, whereas now it is "watered down TeleTubbies trying to do flips."

Thanks “Champ!” If you can call yourself that! In my era it was the best cruiserweights in the world... now it’s just watered down TeleTubbies trying to do flips. #championofchampions my A$$ — Buddy Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) January 21, 2021

WWE fans might be excited to see a potential match between the former and current Cruiserweight Champion somewhere down the line.

However, RAW Superstars Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado, along with the No. 1 contender Curt Stallion, interrupted Legado del Fantasma and beat down Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Raul Mendoza on 205 Live.

Murphy as the WWE Cruiserweight Champion

While Murphy is currently on the Blue Brand, in 2018, he won the Cruiserweight Championship in his hometown of Melbourne, Australia by defeating Cedric Alexander at WWE Super Show-Down.

He went on to have an impressive 183-day reign as champion before dropping it to Tony Nese in the pre-show of WrestleMania 35.