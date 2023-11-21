WWE SmackDown Superstar shares emotional update following betrayal

A WWE SmackDown Superstar shared an emotional update on social media following a betrayal that shocked a lot of fans.

Santos Escobar sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe during the November 10 episode of SmackDown as he attacked fellow LWO member Rey Mysterio. A conflict had seemingly risen between the two following the Hall of Famer's title loss at Crown Jewel.

Rey Mysterio is currently recovering from knee surgery, but Escobar confronted the WWE Universe and the remaining members of the LWO. He not only delivered an emotional promo on SmackDown but also attacked Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde for taking Mysterio's side.

Following the events of the latest episode of the blue brand, LWO member Cruz Del Toro took to his Instagram account to post an emotional update. The 31-year-old Mexican wrestler shared a monochromatic image from the LWO's segment on SmackDown. Upset from Escobar's betrayal, Del Toro wrote that they were supposed to be a family.

"We were supposed to be familia!!! 💔 #lwo #legado #wwesmackdown," he wrote.

You can check the Instagram post below:

LWO member Zelina Vega also confronted Escobar for his recent actions. After a back-and-forth, the former Women's Tag Team Champion got emotional and started crying. However, it didn't stop her from landing a slap on Escobar's face.

Dutch Mantell talks about the segment involving Zelina Vega and Santos Escobar on WWE SmackDown

Former manager and legendary booker Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on the segment involving Zelina Vega and Santos Escobar on the recent episode of SmackDown.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell stated that he found the segment intriguing to watch. But at the same time, he expected a more physical response from Escobar after getting slapped by the female superstar.

"The interview with Escobar, good interview. A lot of noise piped in. Yeah, it was too much. But, the interview and the follow-through on that interview was very good, and I thought he was gonna do something a little more physical to Zelina when she slapped him, that was good, and he left, and here comes Mr. Carlitos [Carlito] in there and now we got an angle. While Señor [Rey] Mysterio is recuperating, now he can step right back into another angle," Dutch Mantell said.

It will be interesting to see how WWE handles Santos Escobar following Rey Mysterio's knee surgery. He might fight the remaining members of the LWO until the Hall of Famer returns to action.

What are your thoughts on the current scenarios involving the Latino World Order? Sound off in the comments section below.

