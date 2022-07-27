"The fight of my life" - WWE SmackDown Superstar on facing Ronda Rousey (Exclusive)

Liv Morgan is determined to prove at WWE SummerSlam that her recent win over Ronda Rousey was not a fluke.

Morgan won the Money In The Bank contract earlier this month before cashing in on Rousey to capture the SmackDown Women’s Championship. The 28-year-old’s cash-in came moments after The Baddest Woman on the Planet suffered a storyline injury during her win over Natalya.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, Morgan explained how seriously she is taking her rematch with the UFC Hall of Famer:

“One hundred percent the biggest match of my career, the fight of my life,” Morgan said. “I know that some people think that I only beat Ronda Rousey because she was injured, she was less than 100 percent, she had just wrestled 15 minutes with Natalya, who’s one of the best, most decorated women WWE Superstars of all time. It’s an opportunity for me to also prove myself as champion, so it’s not something that I’m taking lightly at all.” [1:28-2:02]

In the video above, Morgan also offers advice to Theory on how to successfully cash in a Money In The Bank contract.

Liv Morgan reflects on her win over Ronda Rousey

Despite her overwhelming popularity over the last year, Liv Morgan did not hold any titles in WWE until her SmackDown Women’s Championship triumph.

The former Riott Squad member grew up as a huge wrestling fan and always dreamed of winning a title one day:

“Everything,” Morgan said when asked what the title means to her. “I can’t say it enough, and I mean it, it means literally everything to me. It’s what I worked my whole entire life for. So many moments where I thought maybe this would never be possible, but I just worked hard and I pushed through and I persevered, and now I have something that I love more than anything in the whole entire world, so it means everything to me.” [0:51-1:14]

Do you think Liv Morgan or Ronda Rousey will leave SummerSlam as the SmackDown Women’s Champion? Let us know in the comments section!

