WWE SmackDown tag team gets a new name ahead of RAW

By Ankit Verma
Published Jul 28, 2025 19:13 GMT
A still from the latest episode of SmackDown (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)
A still from the latest episode of SmackDown [Picture Courtesy: WWE.com]

A popular WWE Superstar has given her team with a fellow SmackDown star a new name. The duo recently competed against the Women's Tag Team Champions, Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez.

Michin and B-Fab have been allies for a while. Although the two have wrestled very limited matches as a tag team, they challenged Perez and Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championship twice in two nights at recent house shows in Mexico. Unfortunately, the duo lost both bouts against The Judgment Day members.

Michin recently took to her X/Twitter account to share multiple pictures from their recent encounter against the champions in Monterrey, Mexico. The 36-year-old noted that they had too much fun. The former member of The OC also referred to her team with B-Fab as 'Fabulous Hardcore.'

"We had too much fun at #wwemonterrey 😈😈 #FabulousHardcore," she wrote.

You can check out her X/Twitter post below:

Michin teases going after the WWE Women's United States Championship

The Women's United States Championship changed hands for the second time when Giulia defeated Zelina Vega to claim the gold in just her third match on Friday Night SmackDown on June 27. The Japanese star has yet to compete in a singles match since winning the title.

Earlier this month, USA Network's X/Twitter account shared an update to ask who Giulia's next opponent should be. The tweet posed a question whether there was anyone bold enough in the promotion's women's division to challenge the 31-year-old for the title.

Michin responded to the tweet to express her desire to challenge for the title. The SmackDown star noted she was crazy enough to do so.

"Bold? Yeaaa I’m crazy enough for this 😈," she wrote.

Check out the X/Twitter post below:

Michin will have to wait for her title opportunity, as Giulia is slated to defend the WWE Women's United States Championship later this week on SmackDown. She will wrestle the former champion Zelina Vega in a rematch. It will be interesting to see who emerges victorious this time around.

