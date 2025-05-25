WWE SmackDown tag team officially gets impressive new name

The WWE tag team divisions have been a hot topic of discussion among fans and analysts as of late. Established tag teams are chasing championship gold on all three brands, along with up-and-coming duos. A fan-favorite team on the blue brand just went viral after revealing their new name with a photo shoot.

Friday's SmackDown featured the go-home build for Saturday Night's Main Event 39. Live from Enmarket Arena in Savannah, the third match of the night saw Chelsea Green's cheating fail to secure Alba Fyre and Piper Niven a win against a tag team on the rise in the WWE women's division: B-Fab and Michin. The fan favorites first linked up a few months back to even the odds against The Green Regime.

The Vibe and The HBIC are now known as Rush Hour. Michin took to Instagram to celebrate Friday's win over The Secret Hervice, sharing new photos of herself and B-Fab from a backstage photo shoot. The former TNA Knockouts World Champion then declared the duo to be Rush Hour.

"Rush Hour. @briana_brandy [camera emoji] @hmmhmarie #wwe #smackdown #fabuloushardcore #bchin," Michin wrote with the photos below.

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

Trending

Rush Hour first teamed up to defeat Green and Niven at four non-televised live events on the November 2024 tour of Europe. SmackDown on January 24 of this year saw Michin and B-Fab get the same win, this time in just over three minutes on TV. They also competed in a #1 contender's Gauntlet last month to determine the WrestleMania 41 opponents for The Judgment Day.

WWE SmackDown updated lineup for next Friday

World Wrestling Entertainment will invade the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee, next Friday for the post-SNME 39 edition of SmackDown. Below is the updated lineup:

Bianca Belair's homecoming Undisputed Champion John Cena will appear Women's Money in the Bank Qualifier: Nia Jax vs. Naomi vs. Jade Cargill Men's Money in the Bank Qualifier: Carmelo Hayes vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Andrade

Cody Rhodes is being advertised by the company and the venue but hasn't been officially announced. Tiffany Stratton, LA Knight, and Randy Orton are also listed locally.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More