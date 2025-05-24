WWE SmackDown Results: Wyatts make shocking return during title match; Jacob Fatu clashes with the Bloodline (5/23/25)

Before WWE SmackDown kicked off, we saw footage of Drew McIntyre being attacked by Damian Priest backstage.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Officials came in to break it up before the show kicked off with Tiffany Stratton in the ring.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

Alexa Bliss made her entrance and introduced herself to the champ before saying that she would win the Money in the Bank briefcase and challenge Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Charlotte Flair showed up and said she wanted to win the ladder match and cash in on Stratton. Tiffany called Flair a hypocrite and said that it was always going to be 'Tiffy time' before walking out as Giulia made her entrance for the opening match on SmackDown.

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE SmackDown Results (May 23, 2025):

Giulia def. Zelina Vega & Charlotte Flair

Tommaso Ciampa def. Chris Sabin

B-FAB & Michin def. Alba Fyre & Piper Niven

Jacob Fatu & JC Mateo def. Jimmy Uso & Rey Fenix

LA Knight def. Aleister Black & Shinsuke Nakamura

Fraxiom def. The Street Profits via DQ

WWE SmackDown Results: Charlotte Flair vs. Giulia vs. - Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

Expand Tweet

Ad

Giulia was in control early on with a submission hold on Flair before stomping her head into the mat. Vega hit them with a moonsault as they headed outside the ring. Back in the ring, Giulia was still in control and got two near falls before Flair hit dives and a big move on Vega for a near fall.

Vega got the double 619 before Flair came back with a spear before locking in the Figure Four leglock. Vega broke it up with a Meteora before Giulia hit the Northern Lights Bomb on Vega for the win.

Ad

Result: Giulia def. Zelina Vega & Charlotte Flair

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grade: B+

DIY was backstage, and Ciampa was set to face Chris Sabin of Motor City Machine Guns in a one-on-one match.

Chelsea Green and her teammates made fun of Zelina Vega on SmackDown before Michin and B-Fab challenged them to a tag match.

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE SmackDown Results: Chris Sabin vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Ciampa had the early advantage and stomped Sabin's face on the mat before tossing a jacket at him and sending him outside. Back in the ring, Ciampa took a big boot before Sabin hit a German Suplex, but took the Air Raid Crash on the apron.

Sabin reversed some big moves before getting an arm drag and a DDT. Alex Shelley was attacked at the ringside, and Sabin hit both DIY members with a dive to the floor. Candice LeRae came in and, while the ref was distracted, got a cheap shot on Sabin before Ciampa got the knee strike for the win.

Ad

Result: Tommaso Ciampa def. Chris Sabin

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grade: B

Fraxiom was backstage and said that they were ready to face the Street Profits tonight and hoped to win the tag titles.

Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre showed up again and were still brawling around the arena. More officials were dispatched to try to break them apart.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Solo Sikoa was with JC Mateo backstage, and Jacob Fatu said he wanted to speak privately. Solo said that JC was family, and Fatu could say anything in front of him. Jacob didn't trust Mateo since he wasn't family.

Mateo stepped up to Fatu, and Solo calmed things down before telling them they should work things out in the ring and figure out how to be a family.

Charlotte and Alexa exchanged words backstage, during which Bliss said something cryptic. Flair asked what she meant, but Bliss said she wasn't talking to her and joked about her losing the MITB qualifier before walking off.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE SmackDown Results: B-FAB & Michin vs. Alba Fyre & Piper Niven

Niven got a big Boss Man Slam on B-Fab early on for a near fall before Michin tagged in and unloaded on her with strikes. Michin got a big dropkick before dropping Niven with a roushouse kick.

Fyre came in and took a dropkick combo before B-Fab got the neckbreaker on her for the win.

Ad

Result: B-FAB & Michin def. Alba Fyre & Piper Niven

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grade: C

Legado Del Fantasma was backstage when Santos gave Los Garza a pep talk, and Berto wasn't having it. Santos said to trust him before Berto finally got up and joined his teammates, but then he walked right off.

WWE SmackDown Results: Jacob Fatu & JC Mateo vs. Jimmy Uso & Rey Fenix

Fenix got a big dive early on and back in the ring, Mateo had Jimmy in a waistlock before taking Uso down with a lariat. Jimmy came back with the Whisper in the Wind before tags were made, and Fenix got some strikes in on Fatu in the corner.

Ad

Mateo took Goodbye Amigo, and Fatu took the Frankensteiner from Fenix before Jimmy returned with a crossbody. Fenix hit Fatu with a dive and sent him over the announce desk outside before Uso hit JC and Fatu with superkicks and then got a spear on JC.

Solo came in with the interference before Fatu and Mateo hit Tour of the Islands on Jimmy for the win.

Result: Jacob Fatu & JC Mateo def. Jimmy Uso & Rey Fenix

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grade: B

LA Knight showed up on SmackDown and said he would rip the MITB briefcase out of Solo Sikoa's hands at the ladder match after he qualifies tonight.

R-Truth was out next and hyped up his match against John Cena on Saturday. Truth talked about power and how Cena used to call him a friend, but John drifted away once he got power and fame.

Truth was afraid of upsetting Cena and compared him to Gollum from Lord of the Rings, corrupted with power, and his "precious" was the title belt.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

R-Truth continued, "It wasn't the championship; it was Cena's ego." He didn't like who John had become. Truth was going to stop him from ruining wrestling by saving him, which involved "beating hustle, loyal respect back into his a**." He left us with: "If Cena wins, we riot!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE SmackDown Results: LA Knight vs. Aleister Black vs. Shinsuke Nakamura - Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nakamura was in control early on, and Knight was sent outside the ring for the early part of the match. Aleister got a big springboard move before Knight broke up the pin. Nakamura sent Knight outside and into the steel steps before trading strikes with Black in the ring.

Black hit a big moonsault to the floor on both opponents before taking Knight out with another big dive. Back in the ring, Knight got a big elbow drop before Nakamura missed the Kinshasa. Aleister hit Black Mass on Nakamura, but Knight came in at the last moment and tossed Black outside before getting the pin.

Ad

Result: LA Knight def. Aleister Black & Shinsuke Nakamura

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grade: B

Solo and the Bloodline were backstage and said that next SmackDown would have the final qualifier for the Money in the Bank ladder match, and Jacob was in it.

WWE SmackDown Results: The Street Profits (c) vs. Fraxiom - Tag Team Championship match

Expand Tweet

Ad

The challengers got some big moves early and sent the champs outside before getting some big dives to the floor. Back in the ring, Dawkins was in control before the champs isolated Axiom in the ring and hit some double-team moves for a near fall.

The champs were dominating as the match went on, but Axiom managed to turn it around and lock in a submission hold. Frazer and Ford rushed the ring, and Nathna locked in a guillotine, but both holds were broken. Frazer took the Electric Chair/Blockbuster combo but managed to kick out of it.

Ad

Dawkins took the Spanish Fly/Phoenix Splash combo before Ford broke up the pin. DIY and Candice LeRae and MCMG showed up before a big brawl started at the ringside. Montez took everyone out with a big dive before Dawkins hit the spinebuster on Frazer.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The lights went out, and when they came back on, Wyatt Sicks was in the ring. The group attacked the Profits, and a big fight broke out among all the teams on SmackDown.

Result: Fraxiom def. The Street Profits via DQ

Howdy took Frazer out with the Mandible Claw before hitting Sister Abigail on Gargano.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grade: B+

The Sicks cleared the ring and paid tribute to the late Bray Wyatt in what would have been his 38th birthday with a cake as SmackDown went off the air.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jojo Jojo Nilanjan Das began writing for Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2015, a path he discovered through a friend. He is known for his live reporting, which gives fans an unbiased and accurate account of events as they happen.



With a Bachelor's in Mass Communication and Journalism, Jojo briefly worked as a research analyst and a graphic designer before starting at Sportskeeda. He remembers getting hooked on RAW and SmackDown in school in the early 2000s.



Jojo's favorite wrestler is Finn Balor, and he has interviewed WWE Superstar Becky Lynch. When he is not covering the live shows, he can be found updating himself about the latest technology, playing games, or practicing music. Know More