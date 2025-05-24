Partially-injured WWE Superstar gets into a huge brawl on the SmackDown before Saturday Night's Main Event

A top WWE Superstar who admitted he is partially injured got into a massive brawl to start things on Friday Night SmackDown. The rivalry is set to conclude in less than 24 hours from now.

That superstar is Drew McIntyre, who told The Orlando Sentinel that he is partially hurt as he can't turn his head fully to the left. He admitted that while it's normal for superstars to work hurt, it also isn't like the days of the past when superstars would just tape up their injuries and move on with it. He emphasized the need for longevity.

One thing is for sure - when his feud with Damian Priest is done at Saturday Night's Main Event, both of their careers will likely be shortened. You can see how Priest attacked Drew McIntyre just as SmackDown went on the air:

This rivalry has been going on for quite some time but only took its current form this year, starting with the Royal Rumble. At WrestleMania, they went to war in a Sin City Street Fight, and McIntyre emerged victorious.

It was a certain level of vindication for McIntyre, as the previous year, Damian Priest had cashed in on him.

It's going to be interesting to see what's next for both men on SmackDown.

