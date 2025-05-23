Concerning Drew McIntyre update ahead of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has shared a concerning health update ahead of his match at Saturday Night's Main Event. The Scottish Warrior is slated to wrestle archrival Damian Priest in a Steel Cage Match.

During his in-ring appearance at WWE Backlash, the winner of the 2024 Men's Money in the Bank narrowly avoided a major injury. In a Fatal Four-Way match for the United States Championship, his head bounced off the concrete area after being hit with a South of Heaven Chokeslam through a table courtesy of The Archer of Infamy.

While speaking at the Backlash post-show press conference, WWE Head of Creative Triple H noted that Drew McIntyre was totally fine despite being a little banged up. However, in a recent conversation with Jay Reddick of Orlando Sentinel, the Scotsman claimed that he could still not turn his head all the way to the left. He further spoke about working despite minor injuries.

"I can’t turn my head all the way left yet… Working hurt is just what happens if you’re an athlete, especially as the years go by. If you’re injured, it is something to take care of. Maybe back in the day, we would have taped it up and gone with it. In the past I have worked with muscle tears and breaks, which isn’t the most sensible thing, but the way we operate now, you want to last for the long run," he said. [H/T: Orlando Sentinel]

WWE Hall of Famer wants Damian Priest to defeat Drew McIntyre at Saturday Night's Main Event

After eliminating Drew McIntyre from the Men's Royal Rumble and the Men's Elimination Chamber Match earlier this year, Damian Priest lost to the 39-year-old in a Sin City Street Fight at WrestleMania 41. Wrestling legend JBL wants the former member of The Judgment Day to get one over McIntyre this Saturday.

Speaking on the Something to Wrestle podcast, John "Bradshaw" Layfield pointed out that WWE has been trying to make both Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest look strong. He predicted the wrestling promotion would book The Archer of Infamy to win the upcoming Steel Cage Match.

"Give me Damian Priest," JBL said. "I think they'll balance it out. The old booking is you kinda figure out a way to keep both guys [strong] because they love both guys. I know they're trying to keep both guys strong. I don't know that because I don't have any inside knowledge on this, but I've been in the business for a long time. You got two guys you wanna keep even. It just seems like they're gonna do something to keep it even." [From 2:07:12 –to 2:07:35]

You can check out JBL's comments in the video below:

Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest have crossed paths on multiple occasions since the latter cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to dethrone the Scotsman and become the World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania XL. It will be interesting to see if the Steel Cage Match finally settles this rivalry.

